A 16-year-old boy was wounded after being hit in gang crossfire in Bonteheuwel on Saturday evening. The teen, who is understood to have been waiting for his pies to be warmed at a nearby tuckshop, was struck by gang bullets in Citrus Street around 10.20pm, where another man was killed and a third person escaped unharmed.

At the scene, the boy’s mom declined to comment as he was about to be rushed to hospital by ambulance with possible head injuries. However, residents insisted that the teen is not a gangster or affiliated to any gang in the area. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that when SAPS officers arrived at the scene they found one man lying on his back.

“He had multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Bishop Lavis police opened a case of murder and an attempted murder for investigation,” Van Wyk explained. He added that police are also investigating an attack on SAPS officers after the same skollies in a white Toyota Tazz opened fire on them. “It is alleged that the suspected white Tazz sped away and when they saw the police vehicle of the Crime Prevention Unit they then fired several shots at the police,” Van Wyk said.

“Members then chased after the vehicle and retaliated, damaging the back window. “The vehicle stopped in Candlewood Street and the suspects fled the scene leaving the vehicle abandoned,” he added. DEADLY: Man gunned down in Citrus Street Van Wyk said cops found a black plastic pistol in the car, while the Toyota Tazz was handed in at the Stikland Recovery Unit for further ballistic tests.