A family is in mourning after an innocent 16-year-old schoolboy was shot and killed on Sunday.

Cheslin Malgas was sitting outside and chatting to friends in La Lucia Court in Park Avenue, Scottsdene when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

The suspect ran away on foot and is yet to be arrested by police.

The boy’s family says they are confused and shocked by his violent death as the boy was innocent and didn’t belong to any gangs.

SCENE: Shocked mense and police in La Lucia Court in Park Avenue. Picture: Solly Lottering

Meanwhile, as scores of shocked gathered at the scene, a skollie hit a young girl riding past off her bicycle and stabbed her.

The wounded girl was rushed to the Kraaifontein Day Hospital by cops.

HIT OFF BICYCLE: The stabbed girl picked up by mense. Picture: Lottering

Law enforcement officials on the scene arrested the stabber minutes later.

A relative of Cheslin explains: “We are broken. He was the youngest child of Chantal and Abe Malgas.

“Everyone called him Chessie and he didn’t belong to any gang.

“He and his sister Annie were sitting outside chatting to their friends when the shooter killed him right next to her.

“He shot the boy in the head in front of everyone. How can someone do that?

“He was an innocent laaitie and didn’t involve himself with criminals.

“He just started in Grade 10 at Kraaifontein High School and was a soft-spoken young man. We are going to miss him very much, especially his smile.”

MANG TOE: Cops chased and arrested stabber. Picture: Solly Lottering

A male resident says they believe Cheslin's murder was a case of mistaken identity.

“There are three different gangs at war here and they probably thought he was a rival, but they were mistaken,” the man explains.

The 35-year-old relative says while they were all still in shock over Cheslin, a heartless boef attacked and stabbed a young girl at the scene.

“She was riding past on her bicycle and the next moment she was covered in blood.

“The people immediately pointed the stabber out to the police and he was arrested.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shooting and the stabbing and says the shooter is yet to be arrested.

“Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

“Anyone with any information about this shooting incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he says.

[email protected]