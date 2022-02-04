A grieving father is desperately searching for answers after his son was gunned down in cold blood in Ocean View.

Kyle Mitchell, 19, was standing outside his friend’s Titan Street home when he was murdered by two men on Wednesday around 8.30pm.

While the shooters were walking away from the murder scene, they also shot a four-year-old boy in the leg, and he was rushed to hospital.

SCENE: Kyle was killed in Titan Street while a tot, 4, was also hit

Kyle’s dad Kenneth Matthews says he was shocked when he saw his son’s face shattered by bullets.

“Stuff like that is only seen in hospital. His hand was shot and swollen.

“ I looked at his face and saw blood and I just couldn’t look anymore,” the father says.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots, but when I was close to my house, I heard people screaming Kyle’s name and they said they shot Kyle and I thought nothing of it because many people have that name. You never think it’s your child,” he explains.

“And then they said my Kyle. I went to the street he was shot at and I saw him lying on the ground, he had been shot several times.”

Kenneth says people at the scene checked his pulse and confirmed that Kyle had passed on.

The heartbroken dad tells the Daily Voice that his son was not a gangster and the family has no idea why anyone would kill him.

“I strongly believe that my child was deliberately murdered. We are going to request justice and change in Ocean View,” he says.

“He was supposed to start his new job (as a general worker) yesterday at the school near us.”

GRIEVING: Kenneth Mitchell

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk says that they are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

“According to reports, the members received a complaint of a shooting in Titan Street.

“On their arrival they found a male lying in the road at Mercury Way, bleeding from his head. The body was certified by paramedics.

“During further investigation, it was found that the shooters ran down Titan Street shooting randomly.”

Van Wyk adds that the child who was injured was removed from the scene before cops arrived.

“It was later found that a four-year-old boy was shot in the leg.

“This child was however removed from the scene by his parents and taken to a medical facility.

“He is in a stable condition.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

[email protected]