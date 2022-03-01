Police are investigating multiple shootings in Lavender Hill in which an innocent 18-year-old boy was shot and killed and six other teens were injured.

According to residents, the first shooting took place in St Bernard Crescent in Montague Village at 6pm on Sunday and half an hour later four boys were wounded in Cafda in a drive-by shooting that residents believe was committed by the same five men in a white bakkie.

In St Bernard Crescent, 18-year-old Brinley Paulse was shot at least 10 times.

‘INNOCENT’: Brinley Paulse, 18. Picture supplied

An anonymous relative says the teen was an innocent bystander and was visiting a shop when the shots rang out.

“He lives with his grandmother but went to the shop around the corner to also visit his mother.

“While he was standing there, a white bakkie drove past with four guys lying low in the back until they stood up and just started shooting.

“Brinley was shot all over and was lying there for almost an hour before he died, he tried to talk but nothing came out.”

DRIVE-BY ATTACK: Police in Bernard Crescent. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the shootings with no arrests yet.

“The victims were in the road when a white, light delivery vehicle entered the road and the occupants of the vehicle started shooting at them,” he says.

“The 18-year-old was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other two victims, aged 12 and 16, were taken to a medical facility.

“In Peter Charles and Herslett Streets in Cafda, Retreat, four males between the ages of 16 and 18 were shot and wounded.

“It is alleged that a white light delivery vehicle with five unknown occupants started shooting at the victims while standing at a spaza shop.”

