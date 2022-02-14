The Bonteheuwel community is in mourning after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed on Saturday night.

Residents say Riyaaz Samsodien was shot outside a shop in Bramble Way at 7.30pm by two armed men.

A 40-year-old woman said: “We were all outside when we just heard shots being fired and then we saw Riyaaz lying on the ground, he died on the way to the hospital.”

When the Daily Voice visited the family, Riyaaz’s father was busy arranging his janaazah.

The teen was being looked after by foster parents in Bracken Way along with his two brothers.

One of the brothers said: “There were 11 shots fired and Riyaaz was shot once and that killed him.

“He was just going to the shop when the two gangsters came to shoot at the shop, they got Riyaaz when he was trying to run away.”

Residents described the teen as an innocent, well-mannered child who often ran errands for neighbours.

The 40-year-old woman added: “He was not at school but was supposed to start Grade 9 this week.

“We would always tell him to walk faster because he would just be in his own world.

“There was a rumour going around saying he was involved in stone-throwing but we know he was innocent and there was no way he could be involved because he would not even know what to do if someone came to him with a gun.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the shooting and that gangsters are suspected to be behind the shooting.

“Last night at around 7.30pm, a 15-year-old male was shot and killed in Bramble Road Bonteheuwel by an unknown suspect who is yet to be arrested.”

[email protected]