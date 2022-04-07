Residents in Ottery have been left devastated after an innocent 17-year-old boy was mercilessly gunned down by two men in front of his distraught mother.

According to a female family member, on Tuesday, Sayed Johannes was walking with his mother in Hector Avenue at about 6pm when two men in a silver hatchback vehicle stopped next to them.

The gunmen opened fire without a single word being spoken, even as the horrified mother screamed that her son was an innocent boy.

The 45-year-old relative says: “Sayed and his mother were walking from their aunt with two food parcels that were on the handlebars of his bicycle.

“A silver car came up behind them and they still walked to the side to let it pass but then two guys jumped out to shoot Sayed.

“His mother was shouting for them to stop because he was not a gangster but they just continued shooting.

“One of the guys even looked at her and then shot down the road, while the other guy was still shooting Sayed who was on the ground already.”

MERCILESS KILLING: Shocked residents gather at the scene in Hector Avenue, Ottery to mourn the death of the well-loved teen

After the shooting, the two men returned to their car and drove away in the opposite direction, leaving the 17-year-old to die in the street.

“His mother stood there till his body got taken away by the morgue van at 10pm and we all tried to talk to him but Sayed could not speak and his pulse was very weak.

“He died soon after he was shot.

“We think it’s guys from the Mongrels because they are the rival gang fighting for turf here in the area against the Yuru Katte.”

A police source says it appears skollies are targeting any males walking around in the disputed areas now.

“The killers could have assumed he was part of a rival gang or it could even have been an initiation killing,” the source says.

Sayed was described as a generous boy, and was a goalkeeper for Battswood FC.

“He also trained younger kids as a member of the community club, We Believe We Can.

“A lot of people came to the scene after Sayed was shot and there was not a dry eye among any of them,” says the relative.

“That is how much he was loved here in the community because he would greet everybody and everybody would say hello or talk to him about soccer.”

Grassy Park Police Station commander Colonel Dawood Laing said a murder investigation has been opened.

PROBING: Dawood Laing

“While the motive of the attack is unclear, police are looking for the shooters along with a third male who was the driver of the vehicle,” he says.

“The suspects fled the scene in a silver hatchback and are yet to be arrested.”

[email protected]