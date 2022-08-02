Hundreds of Hanover Park residents have petitioned the Athlone Magistrates’ Court to keep an alleged teen skollie, accused of killing a mom of six, behind bars. A week after the shooting in Athburg Walk which left 44-year-old crime fighter, Rashieda Brown, dead, cops busted Nigel Abrahams, 18, for the murder.

The body of the woman who was a member of the Mount View Walking Bus, was discovered in her Wendy house last Sunday morning. CRIME FIGHTER: Mom of 6 Rashieda Brown, 44 At the time, her hartseer mother, Lameez Laatoe, 59, revealed that the family was called to the crime scene by neighbours who found Rashieda with a single gunshot wound to the head and lying on her bed. Confusion surrounded the murder as residents questioned the motive behind the murder of the woman they described as helpful and friendly.

Last week residents gathered for her janaazah where they vowed to fight until the perpetrators are brought to book. On Monday morning a large group of residents gathered outside Athlone court where they supported Lameez and her grandchildren, who were in tears. HARTSEER: Victim’s mom Lameez Laatoe Carrying placards calling for justice, the residents handed in a petition containing over 700 signatures, calling for Abrahams’ bail application to be denied.

The accused appeared in court where it was revealed that he is facing charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm. The case was postponed to 8 August for his bail information. Outside court angry aunties labelled Abrahams a “vark”, saying he should stay in the mang.

Constance Dirk says: "We are here for this pig that killed an innocent lady, one of our community members, a mother of six that brought children into the world. “I don't even have words, hy is ‘n vuil vark, hy moet f***en binne bly! He is a murderer! “How would he like it if his mother was murdered? We are women and we are standing together, and injury to one is an injury to all.”