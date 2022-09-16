Two men, who viciously raped a then 17-year-old boy at knifepoint, have been sentenced to life by the Tulbagh Regional Court. Rayden Fortuin and Eben Fortuin were convicted on Wednesday for raping the teen in May 2020.

The victim had been walking home from a friend’s house in the Klein Begin informal settlement when the two cornered him. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the young victim reported the horrific ordeal to his guardian. “They held a knife to his throat and took turns raping him. After committing the crime, they fled. He managed to get home and reported the incident to his guardian.

“A case of rape was registered and Ceres family violence child protection and sexual offences unit members accompanied the victim to a medical institution for medical assistance,” Gwala said. Two days later, police arrested the duo. “Both perpetrators were sentenced to life imprisonment, following a sterling investigation by the detectives,” Gwala said. In an unrelated incident, the Vredenburg Regional Court sentenced Andries Andrews, 22, to 20 years in the mang for rape and making a child pornography video, reports IOL.

Gwala said Andrews was arrested in June 2021, after a pornographic video of a seven-year-old boy surfaced. “The Vredenburg family violence child protection and sexual offences unit obtained statements from the victim, with the assistance of a forensic social worker, and it was revealed that the incident happened more than once. “He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on both counts,” Gwala said.