The Wynberg Magistrate’s Court is expected to today [Monday] decide the fate of a 13-year-old laaitie accused of raping two boys in his community. The teen, who has been in custody for two weeks, returned to court on Friday.

He caused a stir when he was first arrested last month for allegedly raping his 12-year-old neighbour. The victim’s 33-year-old mother, who cannot be named, explained that her son was accosted while playing soccer. He had asked the alleged perpetrator for water, who told him to go inside a nearby house. But once inside he was locked in and raped.

Medical tests confirmed that the victim had suffered various injuries and the traumatised laaitie was moved out of Parkwood for his own protection. The suspect was released by the court and sent to live with his family in Parkwood. However, two weeks ago he was arrested again for allegedly raping another boy and has since been kept in custody.

The mother of the first victim said when briefed by the prosecutor, the family were told the matter is “very serious”. “She explained because these are minors we cannot sit in. She said the magistrate viewed this in a very serious light and had more questions before making a ruling if he will get bail again. We did not see the family of the second victim and we don’t know who he is,” she added. “My son’s life is forever changed and he did so poorly in his last report. He is hartseer because he cannot be with his family.”