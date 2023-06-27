A Parkwood teen accused of raping two boys in his community has been sent to a detention centre in George after his bail application was denied by the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. The 13-year-old, who cannot be named, returned to court on Monday after a hearing was held on Friday.

In custody for two weeks, the laaitie caused an outcry when he was first arrested last month for allegedly raping a 12-year-old neighbour. At the time, the victim’s 33-year-old mother, who cannot be named, explained that her son was preyed upon while playing soccer. He had asked the perpetrator for water and was told to go inside a nearby house, but he was locked in the council flat where he was then sexually assaulted.

Medical tests later confirmed that the victim had suffered various injuries. The traumatised seuntjie was relocated from Parkwood by his family for his protection. SUPPORT: Family members of the Parkwood laaities who were sexually assaulted by teenager The accused was released by the court and sent to live with his family in same area.

However, two weeks ago he was arrested again for allegedly raping another boy and has since been kept in custody. Due to the nature of the case, the victims’ families are not allowed in the courtroom. The mother of the first victim is relieved at the bail outcome.

“The prosecutor informed us that after speaking to the social worker, the magistrate ruled against his bail application,” she said. “They will now send him back to the detention centre in George and the case has been postponed to 5 July. “As a community, we are relieved because now there won’t be another victim.