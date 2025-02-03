A year has passed since the tragic and brutal murder of 16-year-old Deveney Nel, a Grade 10 student from Grabouw. The case against the 17-year-old teenager charged with her murder has been postponed yet again, this time until February 27.

The suspect, who cannot be named due to his age, was not present in court on 27 January, as he is undergoing a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg. Deveney’s body was discovered in the storeroom of Hoërskool Overberg on 24 January 2024, after she had been reported missing by her mother when she failed to return home to Grabouw after the school’s sports day. It is believed that the suspect, who knew Deveney, stabbed her to death while the school event was taking place. Shortly after her body was found, detectives from the Serious and Violent Crime Unit arrested the teenager.

Community activist Tania Bippert, a member of One Billion Rising SA, has been following the case closely and expressed her frustration over the delays. Speaking to the public, she acknowledged the mounting frustration but stressed the importance of ensuring the case is handled with thoroughness and care. Bippert explains: “So by the 27 February, we don’t expect the evaluation report to be ready for court either, because that would be his last day at Valkenberg.

“What I want to say to the community and the public is that I understand everybody is frustrated. “Everybody feels this case is taking too long to get to trial. But what we need to remember is that we need the investigators and the prosecution to make sure that all the 'I's are dotted and the 'T's are crossed so that this case does not get thrown out on a technical point or that the murder accused can claim he did not receive a fair trial.” Bippert also raised concerns about the backlog in forensic labs, which has been causing delays in many criminal cases across the country, including this one.

She continues: “The forensic labs are backlogged, which I still think there is a solution for. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government employed private labs to assist with testing for Covid. “So, I’m not sure why they don't take gender-based violence [GBV] as seriously as they should, and employ private labs to help reduce the backlogs.

"Unfortunately, a lot of cases do get thrown out, and the victim’s families never receive justice “So, it’s vital that everything necessary is done to ensure the accused has a fair trial, while also ensuring that justice is served for Deveney’s murder.” Bippert emphasised the importance of ensuring that justice is not delayed, noting that prolonged legal processes only serve to deny victims and their families the closure they deserve.