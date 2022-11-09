A young mother from Lost City was killed after her boyfriend allegedly hit her on the side of the head with a full beer bottle. Lakecia Martinus, 18, died instantly on Saturday evening following an altercation with her 23-year-old berk at his house in Tafelberg Street, Tafelsig.

According to Martinus’s father, Russell, 59, says: “She wanted to go pee by the neighbour but there was no one home so she wanted to come home, and this is when he smacked her.” He says he doesn’t know what happened next but her boyfriend allegedly picked up a beer bottle and struck her on the side of her head. “After he hit her with the volle bier, her friends tried to wake her up but she was not responding. He then drove her to the Mitchells Plain day hospital but doctors couldn't revive her and she was declared dead,” the heartbroken father says.

Grief-stricken: Parents Russle and Chryl-Ann He says when they arrived moments later at the day hospital the alleged perpetrator was still sitting in the car but wanted to make a run for it when he found out that the police was on their way. “He wanted to start the car but some of the homeless people who sleep near the hospital helped us stop him, “ he says. The father says the couple has been together for almost two years and has a 9-month-old baby boy together.

Lackecia’s mother, Cheryl-Ann Smith, says: "My hart is in n duisend stukkies. This is now my third child that I have lost, last year my one son was murdered and now this happens to my daughter,” she says. Smith says she now wants the killer to pay for his crime. “He must stay in jail for life, it won’t bring my child back but hy moet sit vir sy daad.

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident. He said: “Mitchells Plain police received a complaint of a murder at the day hospital. Upon arrival at the scene, the body of an 18-year-old female who had passed away due to a head injury was pointed out by medical staff. According to reports, the deceased was at her boyfriend’s house in Tafelberg Street, Tafelsig, when an argument ensued. The suspect took a beer bottle and hit the deceased over her head.” He adds that the 24-year-old male made a court appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court on Tuesday.