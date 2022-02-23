A pregnant teen has survived a shooting in Scottsdene in which an innocent school boy was shot in the head by a skollie on Sunday.

Cheslin Malgas, 16, was sitting outside and chatting to friends in La Lucia Court in Park Avenue when a man walked up to him, pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Police confirmed that a 15-year-old girl who was sitting on the steps was also shot.

Following the shooting, another girl was stabbed while riding on her bicycle past the scene.

Residents pointed the stabber out to cops and he was arrested.

The mother of the pregnant meisie says she is about seven months along with a baby boy and yesterday was still being treated in the ICU.

Mom Perchodeene Mohammed, 34, explains: “My daughter sells doughnuts and was at La Lucia Court on Sunday when she was shot.

“She is selling doughnuts because she wants to make money to have a baby shower on 2 April.

“She was sitting on the stairs when the shooting started and she was hit in the back of her legs as she tried to run away.

“One of the bullets shattered inside her upper leg and she lost a lot of blood.

“Doctors said the baby is fine but I want them to take him out and rather put him in an incubator because all these X-rays and things might be bad for him.”

Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the incident and said cases of murder and attempted murder were opened for investigation.

The suspects are still at large.

[email protected]