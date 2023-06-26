A 15-year-old Manenberg boy has appeared in court on murder charges, after a skollie who allegedly tried to force him to join a gang was stabbed to death. Manenberg SAPS station commander Brigadier Sanele Zama said the incident on Thursday rocked the community and comes after the teen is understood to have been harassed and tormented by the gang for months.

Zama explained that cops were called to Renoster Walk shortly after 1pm after the boy stood his ground during a scuffle with a 20-year-old skollie. “On Thursday at about 1.30pm, a 15-year-old boy was arrested for murder and appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court the next day,” he said. “This murder took place in Renoster Walk where the boy was harassed by members of a gang. The harassment has been taking place over a period of time.

“The gangs in the area seem to reach the lowest as they terrorise and intimidate the youth, using violence to recruit them into gangs. “It reached boiling point as the young man stood his ground, refusing to join or be affiliated to any gang as this 20-year-old gang member pushed this young boy to his wits’ end. NEW ON THE BLOCK: The LoverBoys “The 15-year-old boy turned and stabbed the male in his abdomen and he was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”

The teen was put in a place of safety after being released on Friday. When the Daily Voice visited the street at the weekend, it was revealed that the gang who had been trying to recruit him is known as the LoverBoys. The teen’s traumatised parents declined to speak to the media.

Community Police Forum (CPF) chairperson Vernon Visagie said the LoverBoys are one of many child gangs that have sprung up in the area and who take part in stone throwing fights. He explained that intervention programmes are being rolled out to assist children who are being pressured by skollies. “These child gangs are recruiters for the bigger gangs and this incident is tragic,” Visagie added.

“Here you have a young boy whose whole life will be changed because he refused to join them and this is the pressure our children are under. “We call on any teen who is facing this to come to the station and speak to us so we can go and speak to the bosses and intervene before it gets out of hand. INTERVENTION: Vernon Visagie “The teens must know they are not alone and come forward.”