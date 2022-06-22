A 16-year-old boy from Heideveld was laid to rest yesterday after being shot and stabbed while visiting his girlfriend on Sunday night. The murder of Muaath Lee caused a stir on social media after a user posted that the innocent teen had been pictured making gang signs with his hands.

Grieving ouma Sadia, 60, says while there is no clarity on why her grandson was shot, youngsters in the area have been coming under fire from skollies when venturing onto rival gang turf, even when they are not gangsters. Speaking to the Daily Voice just hours before Muaath’s janaazah yesterdy, Sadia explains that she heard the shocking news as she returned to her home in Patricia Court on Sunday. He was seen being attacked by two men in the parking area of Linda Court.

“I came home at about 7.30pm when I heard the skote. Muaath was being raised by me and was a Grade 9 learner at Cathkin High School. “He wasn’t at home and someone came and said that they shot Muaath. “I went there but he was already dead. I was told that he was shot in the legs and cried that they must leave him alone because he is coming to his girlfriend, but they stabbed and shot him again.

SCENE: Muaath, 16, was gunned down in parking area of Linda Court “They told me that he was still alive after the shooting and called out for his ouma three times. “A lady in the court prayed with him and there he went,” the hartseer granny says. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the murder and says: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday where a 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the parking area of Linda Court, are under investigation.

“The possibility that this incident can be gang-related will be investigated. No arrests have been made” . Shortly after the shooting, a picture of Muaath making a 27 prison gang sign with his hands started circulating. SHOOTING: Bullet on ground Sadia says she agrees with the social media user and says that parents should be aware of what their children post online and make sure it’s not gang-related.

“What he says is a good thing because all the children make signs and it’s all over Facebook. Muaath was a good boy and everyone knew he was not a gangster. “Since he died, his teachers have all confirmed that he was a respectful child who never had tjappies or anything like that. “I don’t like it when children make these signs with all these vingertjies but we don’t know the reason he was killed, or if it’s because of that.