Tragedy struck for a Wallacedene family after a young man was hit by a train and died instantly. Markwin Maarman, 19, and three chommies were apparently late and were running for a train when he fell under an oncoming train on Monday.

He died on the tracks. His best friend Jason Filander says Markwin was excited about the future after he started working at Dischem’s headquarters in Brackenfell in July. “He spent many nights at my Auntie Linda Saaiman’s house when we studied for our matric last year,” explains Jason, who is currently studying at Stellenbosch University.

SHOCKED: Jason Filander with Markwin’s aunt Linda Saaiman. Picture:Solly Lottring “I hadn’t seen him in a while, though. I heard about the accident when a lady sent a picture of the scene on her cellphone and I recognised my friend. “I can’t believe that he died this way. “We were best buddies, we attended Scottsdene High. Last year, he always gave me hope, hy het my altyd moed ingepraat.

“His boss spoke to me about the accident. There were four of them running for the train when Markwin landed under a train coming on,” he adds. JUST TERRIBLE: Markwin died after being struck by a train. Picture: Solly Lottering Markwin’s family was not available for comment on Tuesday as they had gone to the mortuary to identify his body. Linda Saaiman, who is a reservist at Kraaifontein Saps, says Markwin was like a son to her.

“Hy was a huiskind here by us in Wallacedene after his mom passed on, and spent many nights here,” she says. “He dreamt of becoming a policeman and even applied for it. My hart is stukkend.” Police spokesperson warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms: “Upon arrival at the railway line, close to William Dabbs Street, they found the body of an unknown man who sustained fatal injuries.

NEEDED TO CATCH A RIDE: The ou was rushing for a train “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “According to reports, four unknown men were running on the railway tracks when a train approached. “Three of the males managed to get out of the way in time while one of them sustained serious injuries and passed away on the scene.