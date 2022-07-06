A heartbroken Elsies River family are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by unknown shooters on Monday afternoon. Shaygan Alexander was shot while coming from Majiets Store on the corner of Norwood and 12th Avenue at 4.30pm, while a 17-year-old boy was also injured in the shooting.

“He was not a gangster but he died like a gangster and we are all going to miss him because he was such a happy guy,” said a female family member. “We do not know exactly what happened but they say two guys walked up near the shop and just started shooting before running away again. “Shaygan was just coming from the shop and earlier in the day, he was by his ma’s house in Boater Close.

MURDER SCENE: Majiets Store innie Elsies River. Picture supplied “His ma and aunts all stay close to each other while he only moved into the area four months ago from Ravensmead with his mother and brother, 21.” She says Shaygan was waiting to get his ID after his 16th birthday on August 7 before he was due to start school at the Elsies River School of Skills in September. On Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was also shot and injured, which has left residents angry.