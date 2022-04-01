A Manenberg teen who was viciously attacked by heartless skollies in Heideveld has miraculously survived after being stabbed 16 times.

Keanu Baaitjies, 18, ran into a huiswinkel and begged for help after being hit with a home-made mace, stabbed and thrown with bricks by members of the Fancy Boys gang.

At the time of the incident last Friday, he was walking to his father’s home to ask for money to buy nappies for his five-week-old daughter, McKenna Julies.

Sister Meagan Boonzaaier says Keanu survived a five-hour surgery on Tuesday to repair a damaged vein in his arm.

“The doctors said that he was stabbed a total of 16 times and that there were four stab wounds to his head, two on either side of his neck, in his arm and back. They said they don’t know how he survived.”

ATTACK: Teen was stabbed in ambush by gangsters. Picture: Monique Duval

She says the family visited Keanu who has opted not to proceed with criminal charges and has instead forgiven his attackers.

“He says he has forgiven them and wants to live in peace. He is still confused about why they would attack him but we are a family of faith and believe that God will deal with them.”

Meanwhile, the family says as Keanu recovers he is unable to work.

MIRACULOUS: Keanu, with daughter, is recovering. Picture: Monique Duval

Ouma Tanya Barnes, says: “He left our house because McKenna needed kimbies and 15 minutes later we got the news.

“He was doing odd jobs to get by and is very dedicated to his baby. Right now we just need help with nappies, milk and toiletries.”

To help call Barnes on 074 2616 371.

