A 17-year-old boy is among the accused busted for the alleged gang rape of a meisie in a taxi near Wesbank. Nearly two weeks after the two teenage girls were allegedly drugged and one of them reportedly gang-raped by a taxi driver and his pelle, cops have confirmed the arrest of at least one suspect.

The victims, aged 16 and 19, said they were given an alcoholic concoction that caused them to become flou and vomit during their ordeal last Sunday. The 19-year-old, who may not be named, said the attackers are well known to them as she had suiped with them before but had never been raped. She said she passed out in the taxi and when she woke up, she could only watch helplessly as all four men raped her friend.

The traumatised girls said that after regaining consciousness, they were dropped off and made to walk home. The mother of the 16-year-old meisie said the witness received Facebook messages from relatives of the alleged rapists, asking to see her last week but she has refused: “The witness is scared but she says they will not change her mind.” The mother said the family were informed that three suspects were arrested.

“I went to the police station and they said two appeared on Friday and one was taken over the weekend,” she added. “We went to Blue Downs Court but could not get any information on what happened.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed one arrest.