A 14-year-old girl was one of several victims in gang-related shootings across the city over the weekend. The teen from Heinz Park was inside her house, busy locking the door when shots rang out outside.

The Grade 8 meisie was struck in the right arm and rushed to hospital, where the bullet was removed. She has since been discharged. Her mother, who asked not to be named, says the family are all traumatised: “I never never imagined it happening to me, never my child... you read about it but don’t picture it happening to you.” She is just happy that her daughter was not killed during the shooting.

“I really don’t know what’s happening [in our community] but what I do know is that the police are nowhere to be seen at night when these things happen,” the ma said. “Now my daughter cannot even start her exams, so the whole shooting is impacting her school and future as well.” The family did not make a police case for safety reasons.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed two other incidents in Joe Slovo and Belhar. The suspects have yet to be arrested, while the motives behind the shootings are still being investigated. “A 37-year-old male sustained gunshot wounds near the corners of Democracy and Freedom Way in Joe Slovo, while police found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds in De Waal Street, Belhar on Sunday morning,” he said.