Belhar police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old girl was struck in the chest by crossfire on Monday morning. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an attempted murder case was opened.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Monday morning on the corner of Vergelegen and Somerset streets, Belhar, where a 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded are under investigation. “Belhar police were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. “The victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The unknown suspect/s are yet to be arrested.”

According to the sister of the teen victim, she was standing by the gate when unknown men started skieting opmekaar. “She went to look where my mom was and when she came back that was when they started shooting. She was caught in the middle and didn’t have an exit. That’s when the bullet struck her. “She didn’t realise she was shot, she complained of a burning sensation. She has been admitted to hospital and is in a lot of pain as the gunshot went through her lung.”