A teenage girl is one of three people who were gunned down in Eerste River on Sunday night. The 14-year-old meisie was shot seven times as she stood with her friend who was wounded. A third victim, an unidentified man, was also killed.

Jordan-Leigh Kannemeyer, 14, was last seen by her mom Lenoducia Claasen when she went to the shop on Sunday night. CRIME SCENE: Eerste River shop where three people came under fire. Picture: Leon Knipe A few minutes later she was lying on the ground with three bullet wounds to her head, three in her thighs and one in the stomach. Her devastated mom says: “At the time of the incident, she was standing with her friend, when [people in a] white Toyota Avanza started shooting from the end of the road.

“Her friend died at the scene, she was still breathing. She wasn’t talking, I think she was already brain-dead, her eyes kind of moved like she was reacting to my voice, she died on the way to the hospital. I was told they were not the only people who were hit.” The hartseer mother collapsed next to her wounded daughter, and says while lying there, she heard more gunshots. She adds: “Due to fear, I ran back home for safety and had to leave my daughter who was barely clinging to life at the time.

“I waited until the shooting was over and then ran back to the scene and took my daughter to hospital. “I don’t know why they started shooting and who their target was or if they took advantage because it was load shedding.” Jordan-Leigh was a Grade 8 learner at Apex High School in Electric City.

Lenoducia adds: “She was a very nice person, a people’s person, very friendly and well-liked. She loved TikTok, music and basically she was a normal teenager. She wanted to be a businesswoman. “She has three other sisters, she was the oldest girl.” Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms that Kleinvlei police attended the scene in Essenwood Street, Forest Village, where they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds.

He says: “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Two other victims were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport. “The one victim, a 14-year-old [female] was declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. “The motive for this attack is now the subject of a police investigation.”