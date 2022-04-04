A Lavender Hill schoolgirl was killed on the first day of Ramadaan.

Crestway High School learner Lameez Johnson was gunned down in the early hours of Sunday morning.

At the time of the shooting, the 15-year-old victim was standing in front of her home in Military Road, St Montague Village, talking to her friends.

Cops say that they are still looking for the suspect who fled the scene after opening fire.

Mom Felicia D’angelo says her daughter was attacked while she was on her way to the shop.

“She was with her two friends when she was shot,” the distraught mom tells the Daily Voice.

“It was around 5am when I was informed that my daughter had been killed.

“I went to the scene and found her body there. I don’t know what exactly happened, but her friends may know what happened,” the mom said before hurrying off to the police station.

Lameez’s death shocked the community and people took to Facebook to express their condolences.

Ralph Bouwers II wrote: “No man.... we cannot be traumatized constantly. Another innocent. No words anymore. Tootimyt RIP.(sic).”

Mymoena Imaan Moses posted: “Yawww toetie this is soooooo unreal I can’t believe it’s true waking up to this news my heart aum may Allah grant you jannah ameen.(sic)”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene, Felicia and relatives stood around the police tape as the forensic personnel took Lameez’s body into the morgue van.

TRAGEDY: Forensics move body into the morgue van. Picture: Leon Knipe

According to police spokesman Colonel André Traut, Lameez was shot at 3am. He said no one has been arrested murder yet.

“Muizenberg police are in pursuit of information and leads following a shooting incident early (yesterday) morning at around 3am where a 15-year-old girl was shot outside her residence in Military Heights.

“The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be arrested.”

Any person who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

