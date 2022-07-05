An Elsies River girl will spend the school holidays in a hospital bed after she was shot by heartless skollies on Sunday night. The hartseer family of Lurenzia Antonie, 17, say the bullet is lodged in her abdomen and they are waiting to hear when she will be operated on.

Aunt Rachel Lewis says they watched in horror as the wounded meisie ran towards the family’s council flat in De Doorns Court after coming under fire by gunmen while standing with her cousins. “They were a group of cousins just standing by a fire,” Rachel says. “We were inside the flat when we heard the skote go off and she ran upstairs and said she was shot.”

De Doorns Court The Grade 10 pupil from Elswood High School collapsed and was immediately rushed to Tygerberg Hospital. According to residents, a group of gunmen was seen earlier in the day driving in a white vehicle and firing wildly in the streets. They claim that three gunmen later got out of the vehicle and walked through De Doorns Court and indiscriminately opened fire on the group of teens.

Lurenzia was hit in her right hip and the bullet lodged in her abdomen. “Her mother went back to the hospital where they said she must go for scans because the bullets travelled,” says Rachel. “They want to see exactly where it is and if there is any damage before they remove it.”