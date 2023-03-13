A high school laaitie who allegedly stole his classmate’s bike and tried to sell it to a mert made his first appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday thanks to wakker cops in Grassy Park. The 19-year-old from Heathfield High was busted when he crossed paths with station commander Dawood Laing and captain Wynita Kleinsmith.

While out on patrol during load shedding on Thursday, Laing said, they passed a drug den in 6th Avenue when he saw two boys on bikes. He explained that he chased them off but noticed one of the teens didn’t look comfortable on his new bike. “I know last week we arrested this same mert for having a stolen bike on his property. So I arrested him and questioned him because that bike is worth about R6 000.”

Retrieved: Allegedly stole this bike from fellow classmate. He said the laaitie claimed he bought the bike for R800 but could not give cops the name of the seller. An alert was sent out to community groups and cops learnt that a stolen fiets at Heathfield High was reported at another station. Laing explained that a 14-year-old boy’s bike had been stolen: “The chain was still on the pole and nobody knew how the skelm got it off.”

He said the boy’s mother came to the station and police established that the 19-year-old was in the same class as the 14-year old victim. Provincial Education Department spokesperson, Millicent Merton added: “The school does not know the identity of the suspect or any other details regarding the case.” Laing said the skelm’s family confirmed he attended the same school.