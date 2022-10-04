A father, whose son was gunned down in a gang-related taxi war in Vrygrond, says the teen was innocent. Lutho Nondala, 18, died on Sunday around 5.30pm in Berry Road.

He is one of the nine mense killed during a bloody battle since Friday night, and which has terrified and shut down the community. The killings started with a double murder on Friday night, and on Saturday, three people were killed, before four more were gunned down on Sunday. A source close to the investigation says five of the dead are gangsters, two were taxi drivers, one was young Lutho and the other, Luvo Gcakeni, was a teacher from Masiphumelele.

GUNNED DOWN: Officials cover the dead body of 18-year-old Lutho Nondala in Berry Road. Picture: Leon Knipe “This is coming from extortion, no one wants to pay gangsters to drive around or to run their businesses. And that is what is suspected to be the cause of these killings,” says the source. Lutho was standing with friends outside his home when two men approached them before they shot him in the head. His father Malan, 58, says he was inside the house when he heard four gunshots.

“He was standing by the gate and after I heard the gunshots I went outside and saw him on the ground. “The bullets killed him instantly, his brains were scattered next to him.” The distraught dad adds: “I raised my son well and because I feared that he might end up using drugs, I thought he should help out his cousin who is a taxi driver.

DISTRAUGHT: Father Malan Nondala, 58 “He was a gaatjie from April, but only on weekends because he was busy with school. “Lutho was doing Level 4 at the Cafda School of Skills, he was innocent. “When the shootings started he wasn’t at the taxi rank and when he went on Saturday he saw that there was trouble and came back home,” Malan explains.

“On Sunday I asked him to stay home when I saw how serious the shootings had become.” Community leader Michael Khumalo says they are engaging with the warring parties for a ceasefire. “This is quite shocking, we have never had such a thing in our area. We hope peace will be restored in the area,” he says.

COMMUNITY LEADER: Mike Khumalo Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says no arrests have been made in connection with Lutho’s murder. Meanwhile, police spokesperson Andrè Traut says following the violence, cops initiated a 72-hour activation plan where several officers were deployed to the troubled area. “This deployment led to the arrest of a 27-year-old suspect who was caught in possession of an unlicensed .357 revolver and ammunition at around 9.45am (Monday),” Traut adds.