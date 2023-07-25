A pupil from Tafelsig High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by his 20-year-old cousin in Mitchells Plain, during a suspected drunken brawl. According to the family of Nigel Davids, 19, he and his cousin were drinking next door at the neighbour’s house in Rita Street, Tafelsig, when an argument broke out between the two at 8pm on Friday.

The family are unsure what caused the bots but that both had been drinking and drunk. GONE: Nigel Davids. Picture supplied The cousin’s confused mom, Anita Davids, said the cousins lived together in one house but they never had an argument or even got into a fight before. “They were not involved in any gangsterism, Nigel was in high school and my son was unemployed. It was past 7pm on Friday and we were at home when the incident took place but we did not hear any commotion or fighting outside until someone came to call us and said we must come look at what’s going on.