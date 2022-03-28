An innocent teen dad is fighting for his life after he came under attack by heartless skollies who attempted to murder him following an attack on a child.

Tempers flared in Katrina Court in Manenberg on Friday as Keanu Baaitjies, 18, ran into a huiswinkel and begged for help after being hit with a home-made mace and stabbed more than 10 times by members of the Fancy Boys gang.

His hartseer family says he was walking to see his father to ask him for money for his one-month-old daughter.

When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene shortly after 11am, angry residents revealed that Keanu was stabbed amid an ongoing turf war between the Fancy Boys and several other gangs.

LIFE AND DEATH: Keanu Baaitjies, 18, of Manenberg

According to eyewitnesses, a woman named “Raya” was seen shouting at the skollies to kill the teen, after a child was allegedly attacked on the Fancy Boys turf a week earlier.

They said a large group of thugs beat Keanu with a wooden plank with nails chopped into it and stabbed him multiple times in the back, neck, head and arms.

The teen pleaded for his life and showed the gang he has no tjappies on his body, but his cries fell on deaf ears.

Dad Shaun, 46, held onto his bloody son until paramedics arrived and took him to Heideveld Emergency Centre.

“He was at Phoenix High School but left school after his girlfriend fell pregnant so he could do odd jobs to support his baby,” says Shaun.

TEMPERS FLARE: Mense at Katrina Court scene

“The baby girl is only one month old and needs her father. I was at home when one of the neighbours came to shout for me and told me he was stabbed. I ran to the shop and that is where I found him.

“I can’t believe that they just go and stab him like that knowing he is not a gangster. I am very angry and just hope he is going to be OK.”

AMBUSH: Bloody clothes of the young dad. Picture: Monique Duval

Manenberg SAPS commander, Brigadier Sanele Zama, confirms that detectives are investigating an attempted murder case and says “arrests are imminent”.

Meagan Boonzaaier says her brother was transferred to a different hospital but the family were waiting to hear if he needs surgery.

“We were informed that something was wrong with his right arm but we are not sure of all the details,” she says.

“We are very disturbed because we were told that he took off his shirt to show them he is not a gangster and they still attacked him.”

