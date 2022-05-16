A 16-year-old skollie has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a girl at a Heideveld school and threatening to kill her because she lives on rival gang rival turf. The shocking incident has resulted in the 13-year-old girl’s mother walking her to school and waiting outside the classroom to ensure her daughter is not harmed or killed.

The boy does not attend the school, Cathkin High. SHOCK: Cathkin High School in Heideveld The terrified meisie, who asked not to be named, says she fears for her life as members of the Young Americans have started to target children living in the Fancy Boys turf amid a raging gang war. She says the laaitie openly brandished guns at school and told her that he will “shoot her vrek” as she left her classroom.

“He didn’t come into the school but they have before. They are Young Americans and the school is in their area,” she says. “They don’t like us because we live in the Fancy Boys area and they come with guns to threaten us. On Tuesday I was in class and one of the boys told me he was looking for me. “I said I don’t want to go but he kept calling me. I went outside and he was sitting there by the fence and pointed the gun at me and said he is going to shoot me vrek.”

Her 30-year-old mother immediately reported the matter to Manenberg Police and officers arrived at the school. “They took her statement and we opened the case against him because she is living in fear. “The children have no choice because their school is in that area and now she is refusing to go because she fears for her life,” says the worried mom.

“Even though he is arrested, we don’t know what his friends will do. Now I have to fight with her to go to school each day and walk with her and wait outside her class to make sure she is safe. “This boy has been seen shooting every other day on the field so we know he has guns and bullets.” Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says: “This office can confirm that a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday. He faces charges of intimidation and pointing of a firearm.