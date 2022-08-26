A heartbroken Heideveld family is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who was hit by stray bullets following a drive-by shooting where shooters were targeting two rival gang members. Heideveld residents say Cobin Organsie was going to the shop in Heideveld Road when he was killed in the shooting after 1pm that also claimed the life of a 30-year-old man, who residents say was a gangster, and injuring another.

Speaking to the Daily Voice, Cobin’s hartseer ouma says: “He was a very quiet boy and everybody here knew him as a huislaaitie. “He was sent to the shop and did not even go in when the car drove past and shot at the other two guys but they also got Cobin. “He passed away on the street and we are very sad that this happened because he was not involved in anything here with the gangsters.”

VICTIM: Cobin Organsie lying in Heideveld Road. Picture: Leon Knipe A 45-year-old male resident said the other two men who were shot were known gangsters but the community are outraged at the death of Cobin. “He was just going to the shop when the other gangsters came to shoot here, I do not even know what type of car was used in the drive-by because there were a lot of shots and people all ran to help Cobin. “It is not right that the innocent laaitie is dead but a gangster gets a trip to the hospital with a bullet in his leg.”