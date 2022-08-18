The life of 14-year-old Tristan von Willingh from Saldanha Bay changed rapidly after he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Guillain Barre syndrome, a disorder in which the immune system attacks the nerves. The Grade 8 pupil from Diazville Secondary School lives with his 77-year-old granny Sally von Willingh as his parents are not involved in his life.

“He got ready for school on a Monday morning, it was the last week of exams in June and on his way to school he suddenly returned home. I asked him what was going on and he said he was not feeling well and felt like he was going to faint,” says Sally. “Later that Monday afternoon, I phoned the ambulance to rush him to hospital because I could see he was not looking good.” She says the boy was taken to Vredenburg Hospital, then transferred to Somerset Hospital, and he is currently at Groote Schuur Hospital.

“But they say they are going to transfer him again to St Joseph’s Hospital. “He was in the Intensive Care Unit with a breathing tube in his mouth which caused him to get a lung infection. The ouma adds: “He is doing a little better but he cannot walk or talk, he is bedridden and has a nappy on, he can move his arms and has a catheter but doctors said it is a long walk to recovery.”

Tristan has been in hospital since 27 June and Sally says he is in need of basic necessities like pyjamas, underwear and toiletries, as her pension cannot cover all his needs. “I have been taking care of him and his brother since day one, I try my best to provide for them,” says the ouma. Aunt Mariaan Louw says they do not get to see Tristan often as they live far away and transport is a problem.