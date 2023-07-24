A laaitie from Blackheath is breaking barriers after being selected as one of the first batch of male drummies to be part of the national majorette team. Cameron Africa, 17, is challenging the stigma around boys taking part in the marching and twirling competitions after he was selected to represent South Africa at the World Majorette Championships in Croatia next month.

The bubbly teen however needs financial support. RAISING FUNDS: Cameron Africa, 17 Cameron, who is the captain of his school’s drummie team, says his love for the sport started when he was eight years old. “I saw my cousin perform in 2014 and I just fell in love with it, but that time there wasn’t much participation from boys so I just left it.

“In 2020 I became a drummie but the team was associated with a federation that doesn’t allow boys to compete with girls and then Covid hit,” the teen says. SELECTED: Cameron from Blackheath In 2021, his team joined a federation that allows boys to compete. “I was so excited, as finally the stigma around the uniform especially – because of its sparkles, glitz, very tight fit, and small heel on the shoe – wasn’t being looked at as a factor anymore.