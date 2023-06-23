Bail has been denied for the teen accused of axing a Mitchells Plain dad to death. Laaieq Phillips, 19, and Anwar Louw appeared briefly in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to hear the outcome of Phillips’ bail application.

The two were arrested after their neighbour Shakier Mohammed, 26, was killed in Lentegeur on December 20. It is alleged that Phillips and Louw hacked Mohammed, a dad of two young boys, with axes before leaving him for dead. At their previous court appearance, Louw indicated that he did not wish to apply for bail, while Phillips had told the court that he is applying for bail as he hopes to finish school.

But his hopes were dashed after the magistrate decided to deny bail due to the violent nature of the crime, as well as a prior case of being in the illegal possession of ammunition at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. She also wanted to know why Phillips only now thought about finishing school. As the magistrate gave her ruling, Shakier’s mom Faieka broke down in tears.

When the accused was remanded back to Pollsmoor, Faieka jumped up and screamed at them: “You murderers! You killed my son, my only child!” She was escorted out to the hallway where she continued wailing. Cornelius Basson, whose son Chad was also murdered, said he was at court to support Faieka.