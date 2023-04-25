A Happy Valley mother has been left traumatised after she tried to save her toddler son from a fire that engulfed their home over the weekend. The brother of two-year-old Zachary Fick says the tot died after a candle was left burning inside his home as his mom hurried to get another one to comfort the child during load shedding.

Brother Rowan, 19, says the early morning blaze on Saturday has left the family devastated and destitute after several grieving relatives were also left homeless. WRECKED: A candle allegedly led to the death of the two-year-old boy. Picture supplied He says on Saturday night, mom, Lizel, 33, was at home with the little boy when the power went off. “She had put him down to sleep and the load shedding went on for four hours,” he explains.

“He was used to sleeping during this time but when he wakes up and it is completely dark he would be scared. “The candle she had was burning out and she quickly left him to get another one, scared he would wake up in the dark and as she got back the fire started.” Rowan says the brave mom broke a window and tried to rescue her son but found that he had moved and was unreachable.

“The flames spread fast and she thought if she broke open the window she could get him off the bed but he must have moved. “The flames were everywhere and she couldn’t get to him. “She tried very hard and is very traumatised. When the firefighters put out the fire they found his body.”

WRECKED: A candle allegedly led to the death of the two-year-old boy. Picture supplied Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received the call for help shortly after midnight. “Crews from Kuils River, Belhar and Mfuleni were on scene. “On arrival they found a dwelling and an [informal] structure on fire. I can confirm the body of a male minor was discovered at approximately 1.20am.

“The blaze was extinguished just after 2am and the cause is unknown.” Rowan says his baby brother will be dearly missed by the family who are now trying to pick up the pieces. “Zachary was the baby of the family and we are very hartseer.