Tears flowed in Manenberg on Tuesday as hundreds of residents gathered to say their final farewells to slain teen Elene Lino.

A large crowd gathered in Pam Court where residents commiserated with her grieving family as they described the teenager as a respectful young woman who was robbed of her life.

The body of the 19-year-old was found dumped in a wheelie bin on 9 January after she was viciously attacked and stabbed, allegedly by her boyfriend Gavin “Nanganang” Manuel.

Manuel, 49, was caught red-handed trying to dispose of her body by Elene’s friend, Candice Baartman, who piemped him to police.

LAID TO REST: Elene Lino, 19. Picture supplied

Elene had been stabbed multiple times and covered in dirt and the horrific scene sparked outrage in the community.

Manuel was arrested last week and made his first appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the case was postponed to 24 January for a bail hearing.

He was caught by Metro Police after a six-day manhunt.

MURDER ACCUSED: Manuel, 49. Picture supplied

During the investigation, it was revealed that he fled to Mitchells Plain and after he was busted, he told cops that Satan told him to kill his girlfriend.

Yesterday hundreds of grieving residents descended on Pam Court where Elene’s white coffin was brought out for the funeral service.

Tears flowed as her relatives opened the coffin, allowing residents to view and say goodbye.

PROCESSION: Family carry Elene’s coffin as residents watch.

Aunt Rachel Bester, 53, says the family is struggling to come to grips with the young woman’s death and have many questions for Manuel.

“We are glad that we could put her to rest and we buried her at Klip Road Cemetery.

“It is very difficult for us because he dumped her like she was a piece of dirt,” says Rachel.

“We as a family are very heartsore because she had her whole life ahead of her.

“We want to know from him why he did this.”

Community leader Nazeema Lawrence, 52, says residents are rallying to attend court and will ask for bail to be denied.

“She was a very respectful young lady and she grew up in front of me.

“She was well loved and did not deserve to die like that,” she says.

PAYING RESPECTS: Community members gathered at Pam Court to say farewell to teen. Picture: Monique Duval

“We will be going to court and call for bail to be denied.

“The community is very upset and last week we showed how angry we were.”

