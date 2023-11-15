A van used by the City Kings Football Club was hijacked while dropping off players in Khayelitsha on Monday evening. The Milnerton team, which competes in the ABC Motsepe League, was transporting players when they were hijacked at gunpoint in Site B.

An official from City Kings, who asked not to be named due to safety concerns, says that they received the distress call from traumatised players moments after the ordeal. He says that there were six players travelling in the white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter when a group of skelms “came out of nowhere” and held the driver at gunpoint. GONE: Mercedes-Benz Sprinter stolen in Khayelitsha. Picture supplied He says: “The incident happened very quickly. One guy was holding the gun by the driver and the others came inside of the vehicle with guns and knives.”

According to the official, after the skelms robbed the players of their belongings, a scuffle broke out between the driver and one of the skollies. He explains: “The driver had a fight with a small skollie and the others came and they beat him up. They took the soccer boots and bags but some of the boys hid their phones. “When the taxi drivers came to help the boys, they [skelms] were already out of the vehicle and they took them including the injured driver to the hospital.

Two players were stabbed in the hand while the driver sustained head injuries. STABBED: Injured driver after incident. Picture supplied The official adds: “Obviously the team is so sad about what happened yesterday and we’re going meet [Tuesday] evening.” Meanwhile, SAPS’ provincial office couldn’t verify the incident, saying: “This office has no record of this matter. Kindly ask your source to furnish us with more information [was this incident reported, where and when, case number to verify this incident] to respond to you in detail.”

The Daily Voice did furnish these details with the exception of the case number as the club had not received one yet. However, police did not respond after that. The club’s vehicle is yet to be recovered and the players involved have been given time off.