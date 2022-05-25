In a bid to give her class a kwaai matric ball, a Mitchells Plain teacher has started a drive to get each student all they need to have a night to remember. Shariefa Gabriels, a teacher at Beacon Hill Secondary, said she started the initiative at the start of the year and is collecting money, dresses and tuxedos so that her 30 learners can enjoy the full matric ball experience on June 24.

“We have not had a matric ball for the last two years because of Covid and this is the first time we will have the ball at the school, but not all of the students can afford all of the costs. GIFTED: Pupils with the clothing offered to them “I decided to reach out to the broader community and the response so far has truly been amazing,” she says. The onnie says the money will go towards the matric ball tickets but so far she only has enough to sponsor four learners.

“My classroom is like a boutique with all the dresses and suits that people have donated, while two local car clubs have offered to give the students lifts on the day. “In total, the drive will be helping just over 30 students and so far we have raised R2400, which is the tickets for four of them on the night. “Each ticket is R800 but it includes photos, meals and everything else on the night,” says Shariefa.

FITTINGS: Shariefa Gabriels, left, from Beacon Hill The teacher also said that only students from the school will be attending the party while there are no partners allowed at the event. “During breaks, the students come into my classroom and they come to fit on clothes and when something is right, then we put it aside for them. “On Friday, we have a bake sale to raise funds while there are more events coming up in the next few weeks to raise enough money to make sure that every student has a ticket.”