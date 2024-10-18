A South African teacher has won the R43million Powerball jackpot and her first big spend will be on a piano. The winner of Friday’s Poweball jackpot will bank R43,158,293.10.

According to National Lottery Ithuba, the winner is an Arts teacher. She played via the Absa banking platform. She told Ithuba that she found out that she had won while on her way to work.

“I was on my way from work when the bank called me on Monday (October 14, 2024) to check my Powerball ticket and get in touch with Ithuba because I have won some money. “When I got home, I checked my ticket against the winning numbers. When I realised that I had won the jackpot, I felt like I was in a dream for a while, it's an amazing feeling”. She said she “instantly called my husband to share the news."

With her newfound windfall, the winner plans to treat her family to a tropical island getaway, but her first purchase will be a grand piano. "The first thing I’m going to buy is a grand piano, then I’ll take my family on vacation to a beautiful tropical island.“ Like many other Powerball and Lotto winners, the teacher said she will continue to work “because I really love my job.”

She said that many of their family’s long term goals would now be achieved sooner, something she is very grateful for. She attested to being a regular player of the Lottery. "I have been playing the lottery for a long time, playing the same numbers. I have always believed with each ticket, 'this could be the one.' Now my time has finally come.“