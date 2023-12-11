Veteran teacher and coach Cedric van Wyk has finished his school race after nearly half a century. Van Wyk was a game-changer and in his 45 years of teaching, produced some of the country’s finest athletes, including international and Olympic champions.

The humble 65-year-old taught at various schools located mainly in the Southern Suburbs, including Zeekoevlei High, Prince George Primary and Steenberg High. INSPIRATION: Cedric van Wyk He was also recognised as one of the longest-serving teachers at the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA). After dedicating exactly 16 425 days, or 131 400 hours, to help shape the minds of the next generation, Van Wyk made the decision to just take a breather.

He says: “I will now spend the time in my garden at home, talking to my plants… I honestly don’t know if I am really finished, I will most probably find myself still teaching because this has been my passion for a very long time.” Van Wyk recalled several highlights of his four-decade tenure. He says: “One of the standout moments was the first time I saw [former national high jump champion] Gavin Lendis, a small green-eyed boy with a snotty nose doing flic-flacs twice the height of the other children.

“Then there was [heptathlete] Janice Josephs, and many more who went on to become national athletes competing and placing at the Olympics and Commonwealth games. INSPIRATION: Cedric van Wyk “This was rewarding for me because I always had a desire to be an Olympic champion and make a difference, but didn’t have the physique, so I put all energy into forming and moulding champions within our communities. Steenberg High School principal, Judy de Stadler, described Van Wyk as someone who exemplified the true spirit of teaching.

She says: “Mr Van Wyk has been an inspiration to countless learners, often a tough taskmaster, but one who always put the school and its learners first. “He helped to kindle their dreams and shape their futures. His ability to connect with learners, to understand their individual needs and to inspire them to reach beyond their potential is a testament to his exceptional skills as a sporting coach and a teacher.” MESSAGE: Note to Van Wyk De Stadler adds that her colleague’s work ethic has set a benchmark for future educators, saying: “Mr Van Wyk’s retirement may mark the end of his formal career, but it certainly does not mark the end of his influence.”