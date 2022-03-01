A high school teacher was gunned down as he was leaving his house for work on Monday morning.

Vuyo Duna, 37, was an active member of the ANC and a Grade 12 IsiXhosa teacher at Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein.

The incident took place at his Zenzile Street home, as he was about to get into his car just before 8am.

A source, who knew the victim, says the shooter targeted him, leaving his shaken girlfriend unharmed.

“He was with his girlfriend when the shooting happened.

“I understand from other people that the suspect is a short man who is light skinned,” the source says.

“The suspect was seen walking to the spaza around the corner from Vuyo’s home.

“He returned and apparently waited for his target to come out. He first smiled and greeted before killing Vuyo.”

PROBE: Police at the scene in Zenzile Street, Bloekombos. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

The source adds: “They can’t figure out a motive. They don’t think it’s political because there are no elections on the horizon.”

The source tells the Daily Voice that Vuyo was a popular community leader who loved helping people.

“Everyone in the community is distraught, we can’t understand why he was killed.

“He was a vocal activist who loved helping people in distress, he will be missed by many.”

ANC Ward 101 councillor Siyabonga Duka says the incident has shocked him.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard the news and even thought they were talking about someone else,” he says.

“This is painful to us in the community because he was such an active person, we worked together in the organisation. Who would do this?

“We went to school together in the Eastern Cape, we knew each other very well.”

When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, Vuyo’s traumatised family was inside the house, while his body, covered with a blanket, lay a few steps away from his vehicle in front of his house.

Vuyo Duna, 37, was a Grade 12 IsiXhosa teacher at Bloekombos Secondary School in Kraaifontein. File photo

His colleagues stood outside the barricaded area and waited for the scene to be cleared.

Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut says Kraaifontein cops are working around the clock to find the suspect who was still at large yesterday.

He says the motive for the murder is unknown.

“This office confirms that the body of a 37-year-old male was found in Zenzile Street, Bloekombos, with gunshot wounds to the upper body this morning at around 7.50am.

“The case is currently under investigation. No arrest at this stage.”

