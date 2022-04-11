A Manenberg school has been rocked by a second shocking video – this time showing a teacher masturbating on a bed.

The man teaches at the same school where a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped by six boys and the sick attack was filmed and shared by learners.

In a shocking revelation, pupils say that the rape incident occurred in the same teacher’s classroom.

A Grade 9 pupil, who may not be identified, told the Daily Voice that the now viral video has been circulating for several days.

14-year-old girl has been left traumatised after she was gang-raped by six boys at school, while videos of the sick attack have gone viral. Picture supplied

In the latest clip, the teacher is seen pouting at the camera while lying on a bed before taking out his penis and masturbating.

The pupil says many girls in his class now feel uncomfortable being around him and refuse to attend his classes.

“He is my teacher and there has always been something not right about him. He is not normal and loses his temper very quickly.

“He is over-friendly with the girls and even gives them his iPhone and tells them to take selfies and save their numbers on his phone.”

She says shortly after the video showing the rape of the 14-year-old girl was shared among pupils, the 11-second clip of the teacher emerged.

“One of the boys showed us the video and I first thought it was of that girl and said I don’t want to see it. Then he said it’s something else and we all saw the video of the teacher with his penis.

“He even asked us in class who saw the video of the girl and when one of the children said that it was made in his class because of the stickers on the wall, he just laughed.

“He doesn’t even care about his video going viral, he just laughs. I think one of the girls saw it and sent it to themselves and that is how it got shared. But why does he let the schoolgirls play with his phone knowing what is on there?”

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirms the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says an investigation has been launched.

ACTION: Bronagh Hammond

“The WCED is aware of the video that is circulating. Labour Relations was informed on Thursday and an investigation is under way.

“The educator denies that the video was sent by him to a learner.”

Meanwhile, the six boys involved in the gang rape incident are set to face disciplinary proceedings.

“Charges of rape and pornography have been filed at SAPS against the learners. Disciplinary proceedings against the learners will commence,” adds Hammond.

