A Mitchells Plain teacher has been found guilty of sexual harassment charges lodged against him. Weekend Argus reported on the male teacher from Rocklands Secondary School in January after a former colleague at the school accused him of harassing her.

In an eight-page statement, the victim described how in the few months that she worked at the school, she was continually harassed and violated by the teacher who was her superior. The incidents allegedly started two weeks after she began working at the school. The 24-year-old woman recalled how the accused asked her what her bra size was and rubbed her stomach without her consent.

“He would walk past me and rub his arm against my breasts. There were instances when I really felt violated, especially the time he asked me what bra size I wear and if he could see it and the time he put his fingers through the loopholes in my pants,” the statement read. The victim then left her job after becoming depressed. She told the Weekend Argus while awaiting the outcome of the investigation, she found the courage to find a new teaching job.

At the end of June, the victim was informed that the accused teacher had been found guilty of four of the five charges. The parties will have to wait until Friday, July 15, to submit aggravating and mitigating circumstances. Thereafter the presiding officer will decide on a sanction.