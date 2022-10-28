NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the teacher was employed at Ntsizwa High, where both victims, aged 18 and 19, attended school.

A 26-year-old Eastern Cape teacher who allegedly raped and impregnated two matric pupils has been arrested.

The alleged rapes occurred between May and June this year.

“He would allegedly lure the victims to the strong room, lock it from the inside, overpower them, rape them, and threaten them if they told anyone,” Tyali explained.

“The teacher was arrested after the victims reported their assault to their parents and it was discovered that they were pregnant.”