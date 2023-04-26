A teacher from a high school in Ocean View says she’s being bullied and humiliated by learners. The 35-year-old woman says things came to a head on 13 April, when she was physically assaulted by two learners while she was giving a lesson in her class.

The educator opened up to education activist Vanessa Le Roux after she felt that she was not getting support at school. She had allegedly asked two learners to stop talking in class when a girl got up and joined the duo. She says she guided the girl back to her desk and went to sit down.

She says at some point she locked the classroom gate for safety reasons, and then realised that the girl had walked out of the class without permission. DIE MOER IN: Vanessa. Picture supplied She says when the girl returned and found the gate locked, she started pelting the teacher with klippe. The teacher says she ran to the back of the classroom to hide, while other learners encouraged the girl “not to leave it like that”.

She says after she unlocked the gate, one of the learners held her while the girl hit her. The teacher says she was saved by another onnie who heard the commotion and broke up the fight. According to Le Roux, the onbeskofte kinners also made up and sang a rude song about the teacher insulting her looks.

The woman had been teaching at the school for about four years. Le Roux says parents must be held accountable for their children’s bad behaviour. “Your children laid their hands on an adult, an educator. Principals must know, they are representatives of the WCED, there is a duty on them to provide protection, support, and strive to secure the rights of every individual.”