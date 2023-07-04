A suspect appeared in court after he was arrested for the murder of taxi industry influencer Charmaine Bailey over the weekend. The 32-year-old man, whose identity cannot be revealed at this stage volgens a court order, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he faces a charge of murder.

He is accused of killing Bailey, 53, who was shot dead on May 2 during a taxi-related meeting in Wynberg. Bailey was the spokesperson for the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, as well as the chairperson of the Wynberg Taxi Association. The accused was arrested by police in Hout Bay on Saturday, six weeks after the murder.

In court, the accused, who was wearing blue jeans and a green jacket, opted for Legal Aid after Magistrate Goolam Bawa explained the seriousness of the charge. The suspect indicated to his defence counsel that he wants to apply for bail. BAIL APPLICATION: The 32-year-old suspect appeared at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court The prosecutor indicated that the State would be opposing the bail application due to it being a Schedule 6 offence.

The matter was postponed to July 18 for the accused to bring a formal bail application. The suspect’s defence also told the court that his client was allegedly moered by cops when he was arrested and required medical attention. The Daily Voice reached out to Bailey’s family for comment but didn’t receive a response.