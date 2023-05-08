The death of a well-known taxi official has shocked the industry. Charmaine Bailey, 56, was gunned down while she was attending a taxi-related meeting in Wynberg on Thursday.

The shooting took place at a building in Maynard Road where Bailey was killed. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Wynberg police are now investigating a case of murder. “According to reports the victim was at a meeting and while talking to someone a gunshot went off,” he explained.

“The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is yet to be determined,” Twigg added. Bailey is believed to be the chairperson of the Wynberg taxi association, a training officer for the Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a spokesperson for the Cape Organization for the Democratic Taxi Association.

Mandla Hermanus, representative for Santaco in the Western Cape, has called for the killers to be “brought to book”. WANTS JUSTICE: Santaco rep Hermanus. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) “The circumstances around the incident are not yet clear. We convey our sincere condolences to her family,” Hermanus said. “We are appealing to anyone with information to contact law enforcement agencies so that the killers can be brought to book.”

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on social media, Bailey’s family described her as an entrepreneur and a taxi industry leader. “As one of only a handful women, Bailey was committed to see empowerment in the industry, often viewed with suspicion in many communities. “Her infectious laughter will be missed by all,” the statement said.