Santaco says the violent taxi strike of last week cost the local industry at least R15 million a day. Taxi drivers, gaatjies and owners went on strike after a new municipal by-law gave local authorities the power to impound vans for violations such as driving without a licence or registration plates.

The strike was called off late on Thursday night after an agreement was reached between taxi industry leaders and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. On Monday, a temporary 14-day taxi task team will be meeting to discuss the “new regulations” and a new chapter on how taxis will operate in the province, as well as what is deemed minor or a major offence, while more than 1 000 taxis remain impounded. Hill-Lewis has agreed to make recommendations to the public prosecutor on the release of vehicles that were impounded for minor offences.

Violence erupted across the city after police began impounding vehicles earlier this month. Buses were torched and cars stoned. Santaco tallied a loss of R15 million per day and a total of R120m during the eight-day stayaway. Nine Golden Arrow buses were damaged and one driver injured while the company has sought legal action against Santaco and has filed court papers.

To date, 155 people have been arrested for various offences, which include public violence, and 398 cases have been registered. Five people were killed: they are British citizen Dr Karhao Teoh, who was shot in Nyanga, as well as Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, Arthur Mlandeli, Makhosandile Joseph Mkhela and one other person, according to the Weekend Argus. No arrests have been made for the murders. British citizen Dr Karhao Teoh was killed during the taxi strike. Picture: Facebook The strike also dented South Africa’s image internationally as it took place during the Netball World Cup.

However, Premier Alan Winde says: “We do not have a final costing and what it has cost the economy, but the real cost was loss of life, damage to citizens, a young boy injured when a rock came flying through a window, the education loss while we are trying to catch up... “The cost of image – we have seen travel warnings being issued for tourism.” KILLED: LEAP officer Zanikhaya Kwinana. Picture supplied Santaco provincial spokesman Nceba Enge says the strike came at a dear price for them as well.