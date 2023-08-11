The bail hearing for the man accused of killing SPCA veterinarian Natheem Jacobs stalled this week due to the taxi strike, as he is set to bring his mother to testify on his behalf. Jovan Williams, 39, returned to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week, where he was set to bring witnesses for his bail application but proceedings were halted.

The alleged from Bokmakierie is accused of stabbing the vet during a scuffle, after a group of skelms tried to steal the wheels off of Jacobs’ wife’s car which was parked outside their Garlandale home. KILLED OUTSIDE HIS HOME: Natheem Jacobs After months of searching Lieutenant-colonel Adrian Pretorius turned to the Daily Voice for help and after Williams’ picture was published in the newspaper he handed himself in. In his first two appearances it was revealed that at the scene, investigators found the wheelie bin the group had used to transport the stolen wheels, a backpack with tools, and a cellphone containing Williams’ details.

It was also revealed that he had previous convictions for the illegal possession of ammunition, drugs and malicious damage to property. In his affidavit, read out by his lawyer, Williams claimed that he was able to pay R2 000 bail and believes that because he had handed himself over, he did not pose a flight risk. It was also revealed that his mother had obtained a protection order against him after he allegedly bashed the windows of her home, but the defence team is set to bring the Bokmakierie ma to explain the case.