The City of Cape Town says the damage caused by Thursday’s strike by taxi organisations Cata and Codeta is already running into millions and climbing.

“Initial assessments after Thursday’s destructive taxi protest indicate that infrastructure damage runs well over R4 million.

“This is just based on the damages that the City is aware of, and has been able to confirm with various property owners and entities affected by the violence,” says JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.

“Thus far, we have been able to ascertain the following losses:

GABS – R3.5 million

City of Cape Town – R275 000

Private vehicles – R380 000 (estimated)

“These figures do not include the damage to private vehicles where we have not been able to make contact with the owners.”

It also excluded the economic losses suffered by individuals and businesses, and the medical costs of innocent bystanders who were hurt trying to escape attacks on vehicles.

Smith says three traffic officers received medical treatment after they were attacked on the N2 near Raapenberg.

“We have compiled a damage assessment report and submitted it to our Legal Services branch for consideration.”

“The City has in the past instituted civil claims against protest organisers and we will do everything possible to do the same in this instance,” he adds.

Cata and Codeta on Thursday denied any involvement with the violent attacks.

The taxi associations halted all operations as they marched to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Their grievances include the impounding of their vehicles, “unfair” administration fees and a lack of new routes.

They have given the provincial government seven days to respond to their memorandum.

[email protected]