The City of Cape Town says it has contingency plans in place as news of a “national shutdown” against high fuel prices circulated on Thursday.
By Thursday night it was still not clear who was behind the purported calls for a shutdown.
The City said there have been no confirmed reports of a planned protest in Cape Town.
Taxis and Golden Arrow buses will run as usual.
The provincial chairman for Santaco, Mandla Hermanus, said the taxi industry in the Western Cape will not be taking part in the shutdown.